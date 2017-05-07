Mid Klamath Watershed Council asks for input to survey
From Klamath Watershed Council:
KLAMATH – The Karuk, Yurok and Klamath Tribes, the Mid Klamath Watershed Council, UC Berkeley and other partners have been doing research, events and food-
Related workshops for the past 5 years, all aimed at improving the local food system – that is, improve people’s knowledge of and access to fresh, culturally appropriate foods in the Klamath region.
We are trying to learn what impact these activities have had on you, your family and your community. Your answers to this survey will help us figure this out. They will also help us make policy recommendations and can help with future fundraising for these kinds of programs.
The survey will take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete. Your participation is voluntary – you can stop any time or skip any question you don’t want to answer.
We will not share your name or contact information with anyone.
Thank you in advance for your time!