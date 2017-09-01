Missing Salyer woman found dead

Eureka
SALYER- A Salyer woman who went missing in Trinity County has been identified as the dead woman found near Salyer Bluffs.
On December 1, 25 year old Amy Lynn Snow was reported missing. On New Years Eve she was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head.
Investigators are ruling out a suspicious death and say the injuries were from that of someone who sustained a great fall.