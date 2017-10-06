Missing Willow Creek man found dead in Trinity River
EASTERN HUMBOLDT - It’s heartbreaking news for a family and friends. The body of a missing Willow Creek man is found in the Trinity River.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim is 26-year old Joseph Barriga-Crawford, who went missing May 23rd.
At around 9:45 Friday morning, authorities were notified of a deceased male floating down the river. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Hoopa Tribal Police, the CHP and Hoopa Fire responded to the Big Rock area where the body was recovered.
An autopsy is pending to determine a cause of death.