Missing woman found

Update:
EUREKA - We reported to you earlier Thursday evening about missing woman law enforcement was searching for who was last seen Monday. Good news,
68-year old Anne Catherine Farley has been found.
According to her roommate who called police late last night, Farley left their home on Meyers Avenue in Eureka sometime Monday morning.
Authorities say she was safe and sound back in her home by 6 Tuesday evening. She had been away at a friend’s house and wasn’t answering phone calls.
Previous:
EUREKA - Police are searching for a woman in her late 60s who went missing sometime on Monday.
Her name is Anne Catherine Farley and she is 68-years-old.
According to her roommate who called police late Monday night, Farley left their home on Meyers Avenue in Eureka sometime that morning.
Her roommate also told authorities that Farley did not drive or have a vehicle, and does not know where she was going or how she left their property.
Farley is described as a white woman, 5'3" tall, about 170 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts get in touch with them.
