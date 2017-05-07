Misztal may enter not guilty by reason of insanity plea
EUREKA - Ewa Misztal appeared in court Wednesday for a trial setting, but an insanity plea may be coming soon.
Officers arrested the 28-year old polish woman in August after her daughter died from what Arcata Police described as suspicious skull fractures.
Misztal pled not guilty to assault on a child causing death last September. The court delayed the jury trial, awaiting a psychological evaluation that Public Defender Casey Russo said might lead to a resolution.
There was some discussion of entering a not guilty by reason of insanity plea Wednesday, but due to court procedures that did not happen. Instead the trial setting date was rescheduled for July 19th.
If Misztal successfully argues an insanity defense, she could be treated in a mental health facility rather than going to prison.