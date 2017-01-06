Misztal's defense awaits psych evaluation; Leigl to stand trial in June
EUREKA - The trial for an Arcata woman accused of killing her infant daughter is delayed while the courts await results of a psychological evaluation.
Ewa Misztal's Public Defender Casey Russo requested the delay so the psychological evaluation can be compiled. He said that the document will hopefully lead to a resolution in the case.
Judge Wilson granted the delay. Misztal is charged with assault on a child causing death and her next court appearance is scheduled for June 21st.
Nicholas Leigl also appeared in court this morning.
His case stems from the stabbing death of 14-year-old Jesus Romero Garcia in December of 2014. Murder charges were brought against Leigl and three other men who are awaiting trial but the charges against Leigl were dismissed for a third time earlier this month.
He still faces one count of being an accessory after the fact with a special allegation that he committed the crime as part of a street gang.
He will appear in court again in June for trial confirmation.