Modern Ferndale blacksmiths produce art instead of nails
FERNDALE - The work of the blacksmith is alive and well on the North Coast but now, instead of nails and springs it has turned into an art form.
When you walk into the Ferndale Museum blacksmith shop, you take a step back in time. The sights and smells are of a gone-by era, when the blacksmith was your local hardware store and repair shop.
Before modern manufacturing and hardware stores if you needed nails you would go to the blacksmith and order them. If your wagon needed new springs, the blacksmith would fashion them for you.
It seems like blacksmithing is a lost skill, but here in Ferndale, you can find blacksmiths and the art they produce.