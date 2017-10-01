Moodie charged in molestation of child

Eureka
Tue, 01/10/2017
Tue, 01/10/2017
DEL NORTE COUNTY - A Crescent City man will have to answer for multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.
In a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, 32-year old Jason Moodie was charged with assault and oral copulation of a child under ten years of age.
The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in 2013 involving a three and a half year old victim.
Moodie will be arraigned January 19. Authorities anticipate at that time he will plead not guilty and a trial date will be set. The suspect is held on 1-million dollars bond.