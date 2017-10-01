Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Moodie charged in molestation of child

DEL NORTE COUNTY - A Crescent City man will have to answer for multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, 32-year old Jason Moodie was charged with assault and oral copulation of a child under ten years of age.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in 2013 involving a three and a half year old victim.

Moodie will be arraigned January 19. Authorities anticipate at that time he will plead not guilty and a trial date will be set. The suspect is held on 1-million dollars bond.