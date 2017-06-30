More of Betty Chinn's stolen property recovered, Florida man arrested
EUREKA - Thanks to a citizen tip, more of Betty Chinn's stolen property has been recovered.
Thursday afternoon around 4:00, police were called to Searles Street in Eureka where a community member saw 21-year-old Dakota McGovern unloading duffle bags from a shopping cart. Officers found the Florida man with three bags full of clothes, blankets and toys. Officers contacted Betty Chinn who identified it as property that had been stolen from her storage unit on Wednesday.
McGovern was arrested and booked in to Humboldt County Jail for possession of stolen property and probation violations.