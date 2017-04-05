More conflicting testimony in day four of Zoellner preliminary hearing
EUREKA - Day four of the Zoellner preliminary hearing heard more conflicting testimony between witnesses and law enforcement and the first description of the knife that may have been used in the attack.
Josiah Lawson died after being stabbed twice at a party in Arcata the morning of April 15th.
Kyle Zoellner of McKinleyville was charged for the crime.
Lawson's girlfriend Renalyn Bobadilla continued her testimony Thursday. She stated that as her group of friends left the party, Zoellner and two girls accused the group of stealing a cell phone. That's when she said one of the girls with black and blue hair bit her in the breast unprovoked. That contradicts testimony from her friends Kyle and Kristoff Castillo who claimed Renalyn was the aggressor.
Elijah Chandler, a member of the Brothers United student group, also took the stand. Chandler said while he was at the party he saw another member of brothers united pointing at Zoellner and yelling he stabbed my friend before knocking him to the ground with a punch to the face. Chandler testified that he saw something in Zoellner's hands but didn't know what.
Chandler then followed screams and found Josiah on the ground grasping at branches and moaning.
Chandler disputed Arcata Police officers accounts, saying they never attempted CPR and that they were standing around.
He testified that during this time he heard someone say "I really hope that n-word dies." When asked why he told detectives he only heard "I hope he dies" without the racially derogatory remarks, Chandler responded that he didn't know who he could trust based on how they were treated that night and he didn't know if they were for us or against us.
Then Arcata Police Officer Jacob McKenzie testified that he began to apply pressure to Josiah's wounds within a few minutes of the call.
After the ambulance arrived and transported Lawson to the hospital, officer McKenzie began photographing the scene and collecting evidence.
A kitchen knife was found under a parked car nearby. Officer McKenzie could not remember if he wore gloves when he placed it in to an evidence envelope.
Judge Reinholtsen must decide if there is enough evidence to charge Zoellner with homicide when testimony concludes.