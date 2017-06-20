More parklets could be coming to Eureka
EUREKA - Mini parks could be popping up all over Eureka.
Council approved a pilot program for small street-based parks known as parklets in 2015. Since then, four Old Town businesses funded and built their own designs. Owners reported that the new additions brought in customers while providing outdoor spaces for Eureka's visitors.
Now that the pilot period has ended, parklets may be multiplying under new rules and aesthetic guidelines.
Locations are limited to no more than two per block on streets less than thirty miles per hour.
And it's not just businesses. Anyone can apply to build their own parklet, if guidelines are met.
Staff hopes that each unit will stand out and add to the city's unique character.