More Scotia real estate becoming available

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 06:02
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:36
SCOTIA - Private home ownership is in its final stage in the former company town of Scotia. 60-day escrows are already in place for 3-properties with several others to begin the process in the coming weeks.
Final sales require that the Scotia Community Services District adopt recently established utility rates for water, sewer and storm drainage which should become effective shortly.
Before any sales are completely final, the Town of Scotia will transfer to the SCSD several historic, civic and recreational buildings including the beloved Winema Theatre, Scotia Museum, Carpenter’s Field Ballpark and the Fireman’s Park picnic area.
Because there is huge interest in the real estate availability, more properties will become so in phases 2 through 5 in different Scotia neighborhoods. A frequently asked question document has been developed and is posted on: scotialiving.com. Copies are available at their office at 108 Main Street in Scotia.