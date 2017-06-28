A most wanted felon arrested in Southern Humboldt
REDWAY - One of Southern Humboldt’s most wanted criminals is now behind bars.
Shaun Maurice Stringfellow was seen walking in the 3200 block of Redwood Drive by an alert deputy. He was previously featured on the Sheriff’s Office Southern Humboldt’s Most Wanted Poster.”
Stringfellow was booked for outstanding felony narcotic warrants and transported to the Humboldt County Jail. He is being held without bail.
Since the distribution of Southern Humboldt’s Most Wanted Poster began in 2015, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has made dozens of arrests; many of them a direct result of community-based tips thanks to citizens coming forth and making a call.