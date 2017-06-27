Click Here

Motorcyclist dies in Eureka crash

EUREKA- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in south Eureka.

At around 6:20 Monday night, a motorcyclist traveling southbound on Broadway collided with a van that was leaving chin’s restaurant. The 39 year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle.

 

Humboldt Bay Fire crews had to use the jaws-of-life to free the female driver from the van, 59 year-old Lee Lysathong of Eureka.

 

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he later died.

 

Lysathong sustained minor injuries.

 

DUI is not a factor in the crash.