Motorcyclist dies in Eureka crash
EUREKA- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in south Eureka.
At around 6:20 Monday night, a motorcyclist traveling southbound on Broadway collided with a van that was leaving chin’s restaurant. The 39 year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle.
Humboldt Bay Fire crews had to use the jaws-of-life to free the female driver from the van, 59 year-old Lee Lysathong of Eureka.
The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he later died.
Lysathong sustained minor injuries.
DUI is not a factor in the crash.