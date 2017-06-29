Motorcyclist sustains major injuries after crashing on Highway 36
EASTERN HUMBOLDT - Good Samaritans may have saved a motorcyclist from more serious injuries after a crash on State Route 36.
Just after four yesterday afternoon, 61-year-old Eric Martin from Washington State was riding a Harley motorcycle when he allegedly attempted to avoid what he thought may have been an opossum. Steering out of the way he lost control and crashed his motorcycle. a dump truck driver who was following may have prevented more serious injuries by turning his emergency lights on and blocking the road from oncoming traffic.
Passersby say Martin was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment by another Good Samaritan. According to the CHP, DUI is not a factor in the crash.