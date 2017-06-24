Multiple agencies to conduct fire training, expect smoke
If you’re in the McKay Tract area Saturday, you should expect to see some smoke.
Humboldt Bay Fire along with Cal Fire, Fortuna Fire and Arcata Fire will be taking part in readiness training to help the agencies prepare for fire season.
The drill will simulate a large wildland fire approaching structures.
No live fire will be used but there will be “theatrical smoke”.
The departments will be pulling hose lines from pre-approved homes.
You can also expect to see Cal Fire aircraft in the area.
The drill will last from 9AM to 4PM.