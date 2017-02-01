Multiple collisions on Highway 101 after car stops to help with crash

Eureka
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 39 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Multiple victims were sent to the hospital after a chain reaction crash on Highway 101 near College of the Redwoods.
Around 4:00 Monday afternoon, a Kia sedan was headed north on 101 just south of Hookton Road when hail and rain came pouring down.
The driver lost control and ended up off the road in a ditch. No one in the car was injured.
A Jeep passing by saw the vehicle and stopped to help retrieve the occupants.
At that time, the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris lost control on the slick roadway and struck the jeep that was parked on the shoulder.
An unknown number of occupants in the Yaris were transported to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported. Traffic was reduced to one lane while the highway was cleared.