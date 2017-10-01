Multiple trees block Avenue of the Giants

Eureka
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT- Caltrans crews were out and about clearing trees that fell on Avenue of the Giants, which runs through Humboldt Redwoods State Parks north of Garberville.
Caltrans received a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Five trees, including one that they described to be significantly large, had fallen on both lanes due to the weather conditions.
They say nobody was hurt. Highway 101 is an alternate route to take while the lanes are closed.