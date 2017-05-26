Murder trial for Shelter Cove man set for June 8
A Shelter Cove victim’s family erupts in applause after a Humboldt County Judge’s ruling.
Judge Cissna ruled Thursday that there was enough evidence to hold Eric Lively on murder charges.
Deputy district attorney Adrian Kamada told the court that on May 3, Lively intentionally veered his truck across the road, striking and killing Jesse Simpson who was doing yard work for a neighbor.
At the time of the incident, another neighbor heard what sounded like a logging truck dumping its load.
Defense lawyer, Russ Clanton, countered that there was a history of animosity between the men and that Simpson jumped into the street to confront lively. He also claims his client provided first aid at the scene and attempted to put Simpson in his truck bed to drive for help.
Although there were no witnesses, investigators found tire tracks in the lawn where the victim had been working.
In 2013, Lively was arrested for a similar incident, of assault, using his truck.
The trial is set for June 8.