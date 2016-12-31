Nearly 2700 PG&E customers lose power in Arcata

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 33 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 06:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 33 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 07:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 06:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA - Another outage to report this time in Arcata.
Around 5 Friday evening, nearly 2700 PG&E customers were without electricity after a power pole was damaged.
PG&E said it was possibly due to a vehicle accident but couldn’t confirm. Interestingly enough the incident did not shut off power; it was when crews were making repairs that the section of the grid had to be shut down.
Currently all but 39 customers have been restored. Officials with the utility had no time table when power would be back on for the remaining customers.