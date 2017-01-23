Neighbors file forty small claims actions against Floyd and Betty Squires

Eureka
EUREKA - While the City of Eureka is asking the courts for better oversight of properties owned by Floyd and Betty Squires, nearby residents will seek damages for what they describe as criminal and nuisance activities.
Neighbors in West Eureka filed forty small claims actions against the Squires.
They say they took this step after years of sharing their concerns with police and city officials with little improvement. According to the filing, each resident could receive up to $10,000.
Westside Community Building Initiative Organizer Heidi Benzonelli said, "Under California law you are responsible and liable for nuisance activity on your property if you do not take action to stop it, and for the past couple years these neighbors have been suffering as a result of these conditions."