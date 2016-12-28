New child safety seat law starts January

Eureka
CALIFORNIA- Every child that is 2 years old or younger will be required to be in a rear-facing safety seat come January 1.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is sending out the reminder to keep kids safe while riding in a moving vehicle.
It all comes following Assembly Bill 53, which was introduced by Assembly Member Cristina Garcia.
The only kids exempted from the law are those that weigh 40 pounds or more, or are 3 feet 3 inches or taller.