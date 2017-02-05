New CVS in Crescent City to lock up alcohol
CRESCENT CITY -Del Norte County is getting proactive regarding alcohol. Another retail establishment is locking up their booze.
The CVS Caremark store set to open mid-month in Crescent City joins Walmart in putting all of its hard liquor behind locked partitions in an effort to reduce theft and keep away from minors.
Supervisor, Roger Gitlin, Del Norte Sheriff, Eric Apperson and Education Superintendent, Jeff Harris supported the decision. All echoed the sentiment that it was the first step in separating youth from hard liquor. They hoped other retailers like Safeway, Walgreen’s and Rite-Aid would follow suit and lock up their supply.