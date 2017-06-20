New EPD officers train in driving techniques
SAMOA - This week, EPD welcomed four new graduates from CR's Police Academy, but their training didn't end there.
Now in their second day on the job the new officers tackled a slow speed driving course at the Samoa Drag Strip.
Cone patterns simulated real-life situations like driving in to a narrow alleyway or navigating obstacles in a roadway.
While these former cadets learned the basics at the academy, Tuesday's training offered a chance to become familiar with how different vehicles operate.