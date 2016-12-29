New gun laws take effect in January

Eureka
NORTH COAST - Beginning in the New Year, clips that contain more than ten rounds of ammunition will be illegal to possess.
High-capacity magazines haven't been sold in California for several years. But now, those that were grandfathered in must be destroyed or surrendered. Owners who don’t comply may face felony charges.
Locally, Pacific Outfitters is working on a buyback program to make this equipment easier to replace. Co-owner Aaron Ostrom expressed doubt that the new law will have the desired impact on crime.
Ostrom said, "The criminals are going to have their magazines no matter what capacity they are. A buyback or a law, I mean they're criminals, a law isn't going to make them decide to comply with the law. All it does is make law-abiding citizens conform with the new law."
And AR-15 owners will face similar consequences if they don't choose one of three options. They can register their firearm as an assault rifle, modify their existing weapons or purchase what is called a "featureless" version. The featureless rifle lacks a pistol grip, expanding stock and flash suppressor. If owners do not comply before January 1st of 2018, they may also face felony charges.