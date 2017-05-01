New housing program looking for recruits

Eureka
EUREKA - Redwood Community Action Agency is launching a new program designed to help people find and retain housing.
The AmeriCorps program will hire and train housing support specialists to serve in agencies in Arcata and Eureka with more placements to follow.
Members will work with clients who are currently houseless or at risk of losing housing for seven months to a year.
The goal is to work with community partners to help people stay in housing long term, but the effort doesn't end there.
Americorps Program Manager for Redwood Community Action Agency said, "Once they're in housing, the members will also assist clients to obtain either skills for employment or to seek employment. If clients cannot in some way are unable to be employed, they can assist them to be involved in the community like community engagement, volunteering, or some sort of support that they might need."
The program is recruiting now to fill the positions. For information on how you can apply, contact Randy Lesser.
RANDY LESSER