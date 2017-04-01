New Humboldt County Supervisor Mike Wilson sworn in

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY- Humboldt County officially has a new supervisor that will be joining the others at meetings now.
District 3 Supervisor Mike Wilson was sworn in at Tuesday morning's meeting, along with returning Supervisors Estelle Fennell and Rex Bohn.
They will be serving for the next four years.
Supervisor Wilson previously served as a commissioner for the Humboldt Bay Harbor District.