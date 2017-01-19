New incentives for butane restrictions and distribution

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA – Last night the Arcata City Council did a second reading on butane, passing the ordinance with restrictions for safety concerns.
Those restrictions limit the amount of butane one can possess, as the substance is known to cause fires and even explosions. With the organic compound, easily accessible online, city officials are now considering online restrictions by location. For those who shop on sites such as Amazon or Ebay, there could be a limitation in quantity, as well as, over-buying being deemed illicit during check out.
“We are looking into seeing if we can be listed by zip code, so that we have limited access to this so that people won’t be able to deliver to our zip code area. People don’t understand this material. It’s very flammable and we’ve had house blow up, rooms blow up, we’ve had a car blow up, and people being burned. It’s being misused, so we had to limit the access to it,” says Mayor of Arcata Susan Ornelas.