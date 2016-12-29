Eureka
EUREKA - An update of information regarding the body found near the Ma-le’l Dunes in Manila.
The Humboldt County Coroner’s office said an autopsy revealed the victim died of drowning. Due to the condition of the body, no positive identification can be made.
The victim is a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, around 5’7” tall, weighing 120-130 pounds. He was wearing navy sneakers with socks. He also had two tattoos – one on each shoulder. One appears to be the outline of a woman’s face and breast or possibly a dog. Anyone with any information is asked to call the coroner’s office.