New iPhone delay has current users fuming
EUREKA - Delay of the new Apple iPhone has faithful fans fuming.
Apple computer says its new model may be delayed by a couple of months.
The new iPhone has some fancy features users have wanted. A vertically aligned rear camera, glass chassis and wireless charging are among the new features.
Although many Apple fans are loyal, some aren’t happy with the delays. They are anxious to upgrade to the new iPhone.
"I get kind of upset in a sense. I don't know, I think they should improve,” said Omar Mendez an iPhone owner, “They're such a big company, they should be a lot better on their shipping.”