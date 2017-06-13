New IRS scam circulating in Del Norte County
CRESCENT CITY - Officials in Del Norte County are warning of another phony IRS scam. This one was actually recorded by a local citizen. The message went as follows:
“Hi, this is the Tax Crime Investigation Unit of the IRS. The reason you are receiving this prerecorded message is to notify you that IRS has issued an arrest warrant against you. Right now you and your physical property both are being monitored and it’s very important that I hear back from you as soon as possible before we proceed further in any legal manner. My direct call back number is: 1-815-242-6103. That’s 1-815-242-6103. Thank you.”
If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. Go to the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page or call 1-800-366-4484. You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission using their FTC Complaint Assistant at: www.ftc.gov. Please add “IRS telephone scam” in your notes.