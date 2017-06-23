New jobs program for high school students in Del Norte County
DEL NORTE COUNTY - A new program in Del Norte County is matching students up with prospective employers.
The Del Norte Unified School District, Workforce Center and the Building Healthy Communities Agency have partnered up to make the program possible. It’s called E-3 or Education, Experience and Employment. It provides students with job experience, a paycheck and skills on how to build a resume and handle a job interview.
Employers pay the workforce center $840.00 and it’s a tax deductible donation. Sunset High School Principal, Tony Fabricus said the program will help develop the future of the areas workforce. Funding came from a grant from Building Healthy Communities.
Twenty high school juniors and seniors will participate.