New microscope improves bio-terrorist attack response
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - New technology may help save lives in the event of a biological terrorist attack.
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved $30,000 in grant funding to purchase this Zeiss Axio Microscope in January. Now that it's installed, it will provide redundancy in an emergency and be used for every day public health needs.
The older scope will still be used to train local hospitals and medical providers on biological incident response strategies.
In addition to increased magnification and clarity, the new scope uses LEDs instead of mercury arc lamps, eliminating the need for the hard to get and even harder to dispose of material.
That also means microbiologists can save precious time when alerted to a hazard. Lab Manager & Bioterrorism Coordinator Jeremy Corrigan said, "The faster we identify or rule out these organisms the better our local hospital and CD nursing staff can respond to these events. It allows us to identify things that we weren't able to identify before and with the fluorescent capability we are able to confirm bio-terrorism agents like francisella tularensis."