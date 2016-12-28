New Open Door community health center set to open in January

Eureka
EUREKA – The Redwood Family Practice is closing, leaving opportunities for the newly established redwood community health center.
When the long-established practice decided to close in November, the Open Door Community Health Center began working to ensure an access point for the over 5,000 patients. Most of the staff and providers were transferred over to the new health center… patients will continue to receive care at the Buhne Street location, by the same providers. Open Door operates 13 clinic sites and 3 mobile clinics in the county.
The new health center will begin seeing patients on January 9th.