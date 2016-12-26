New state law to prohibit holding wireless devices while driving

Eureka
EUREKA - With the new year soon upon us, the California Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind drivers of new laws coming into effect in 2017.
If you are using your phone for navigation while you drive, you will no longer be allowed to hold it. The new law requires that your device be mounted onto the windshield or dashboard.
You will only be allowed to use your hand in regards to your phone to tap or swipe something quickly, but not while holding it.
In addition to this law, the vehicle registration fee will be increasing by $10 from $43 to $53.