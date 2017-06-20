New traffic signal goes live in Cutten
CUTTEN - A traffic signal project, 12 years in the making, became a reality today in Cutten.
The new signal is at the intersection of Walnut Drive and Fern Street.
The late Jimmy Smith who is a former Humboldt County Supervisor took on the project twelve years ago due to community safety concerns, but funding was taken away due to the recession.
Current Supervisor Rex Bohn worked to re-start the project which began testing earlier this month.
It was supposed to go live last week, but the Department of Public Works decided it would be best to push back its start once schools ended for the summer.