New transportation crowdsourcing tool launched in Del Norte County
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Residents of Del Norte County will have an opportunity to weigh in on important transportation issues and their input may help fund different projects.
The Del Norte Local Transportation Commission just launched their crowdsourcing tool. People can access the site through their computers and smart phones.
Director, Tamera Leighton says: whether it’s a transit shelter or you think a trailhead needs improving, you can offer your thoughts. The commission will then share that information with their partners which will help them come to consensus regarding prospective projects and needs.
The Transportation Commission board is made up of 3 Crescent City Council Members and 3 Del Norte Supervisors. They will set the priorities for the future transportation projects laid out in the regional transportation plan.
For more information or to leave your input, go to:
Delnortetransportation.commonplace