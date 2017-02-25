New trees are planted then vandalized

Eureka
ARCATA - A collaboration between the City of Arcata and PG&E to replace greenery that will be removed as part of a gas line safety project was going smoothly until Valentine’s Day.
During February and March, 115 trees and shrubs are to be planted. Unfortunately, on the 14, several new trees that had been planted were vandalized with some of their lower branches torn off.
Official stress urban trees are very important to cities because they sequester carbon. A big leaf maple planted in Arcata can store around 2200 pounds of carbon dioxide over a 20 year period. They contribute to clean air and water which just makes the community a healthier place to live.
If you see anyone damaging city trees or shrubs report it immediately to law enforcement.