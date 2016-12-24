Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

News Headlines: Saturday, December 24, 2016

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

A new transitional program for inmates will start in the new year in the county. The Eureka Rescue Mission serves about 300 homeless people Christmas dinner. Thousands are hitting the road for their holidays destinations and crowding gas stations before they leave. The Family MC Humboldt in Fortuna hands out toys to less fortunate children.