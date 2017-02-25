QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Click Here

News Headlines: Saturday, February 25th, 2017

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

Another man arrested in the case of a murder on a marijuana grow operation. Scotia Volunteer Fire Department receives new engine. How the Arcata Fire District prepares for a emergency situations. Humboldt State students walk out of Task Force meeting after asking for support on making Arcata a Sanctuary city. A youth cook off occurred in Fortuna. Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir performed at the Humboldt Correctional Facilty in Eureka.