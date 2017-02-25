News Headlines: Saturday, February 25th, 2017

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 21:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 20:56
Another man arrested in the case of a murder on a marijuana grow operation. Scotia Volunteer Fire Department receives new engine. How the Arcata Fire District prepares for a emergency situations. Humboldt State students walk out of Task Force meeting after asking for support on making Arcata a Sanctuary city. A youth cook off occurred in Fortuna. Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir performed at the Humboldt Correctional Facilty in Eureka.