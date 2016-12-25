Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

News Headlines: Sunday, December 25, 2016

Crescent City Council writes a letter to the superintendent of Redwood National Park after learning he may be shuttering the downtown visitors center for the winter months. Eureka Police launch a new transparency portal. The newly elected Mayor and Vice Mayor of Arcata give their thoughts on being the first two women to serve at the same time in the highest positions. Community members enjoy a Christmas dinner put on by the River Life Foundation.