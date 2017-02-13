QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Click Here

News Headlines: Sunday, February 12th, 2017

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

A semi carrying dairy products crashed into Redwood trees in Garberville. With an update, the Oroville Dam is at capacity and is expected to continuously spill over the next few days. A Valentine's Day paddle event took place today in Eureka. Eureka extends parking through downtown. A new laser is featured at St. Joseph Hospital. A battery plant has been spewing toxic in the air, less than 1.7 miles from a local neigborhood in Southern California.