QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Click Here

News Headlines: Sunday, February 19th, 2017

Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on

CHP Officer Jose Martinez expected to make full recovery. The Ferndale Firefighters have their annual Fireman's Games. The Crescent Police Department and Public Works work in sync. Cal Ore rescue efforts are put to the test under harsh winter conditions. Extreme weather conditions have impacted all areas of California.