News Headlines: Sunday, February 19th, 2017

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 55 °F
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 02:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 02:35
Crescent City
- Broken clouds, light rain
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 02:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
CHP Officer Jose Martinez expected to make full recovery. The Ferndale Firefighters have their annual Fireman's Games. The Crescent Police Department and Public Works work in sync. Cal Ore rescue efforts are put to the test under harsh winter conditions. Extreme weather conditions have impacted all areas of California.