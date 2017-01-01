Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
News Headlines: Sunday, January 1, 2017

The Coast Guard continues to search for a man in the water near Todd Point after rescuing another man and a woman on New Year's Eve. A local seafood restaurant responds to the crabbers' strike. 'Music for the People' plays for the homeless in conjunction with Food not Bombs in Eureka.