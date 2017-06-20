Nine join Humboldt County Sheriff's Office staff
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department just added to its roster courtesy of Measure Z funding. Monday, recent graduates of the 119th College of the Redwoods Basic Police Academy were welcomed to the fold.
Sheriff William Honsal said deputies: Mathew Clevenger, Chad Crotty, Nathan Cumbow, Patrick Del Rosario, Mathew Froeming, Peter Leipzig, Travis Rogers, Danielle Vickman and Brandon Selby will increase staffing levels that will help the department provide more competent, effective and responsive public safety services to the county.