No injuries in three car crash on Broadway
Humboldt Bay Fire, City Ambulance and Eureka Police Department responded to a three car crash at about 10AM Tuesday on Broadway.
The three cars were traveling southbound near Hawthorne.
Injuries were initially reported but fortunately all those involved were determined to be okay.
Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.
Traffic was limited to the left lane until the cars were cleared at about 10:50AM.
A witness says there was a group of people on the corner of Hawthorne that looked as though they were about to abruptly enter the street - in turn causing a silver corolla to slam on its breaks, resulting in a chain reaction crash with the two cars behind it.
"It’s an ongoing issue in this area with people wandering around in the streets and I always go slow and everyone around should because people get run over all the time,” said witness, Roy Watkins, “Almost happened to them but the wreck happened instead so beware, be careful!"