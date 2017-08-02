No vote taken on Eureka rate increase

Eureka
EUREKA - Eureka City Council made no decision on a proposed water and sewer rate increase saying they need more information before moving the matter forward.
Since August, Public Works Department has been studying both short and long-term revenue needs to maintain water and sewer service. Staff presented the results of that study tonight and highlighted emergency repairs as well as improvement projects they say are necessary to meet current and future demand.
According to the presentation, a single family residence pays about $79 a month for water and sewer service combined.
Under the proposed five year rate structure, that number would drop slightly in year one then increase to about $109 per month.
Public Works decided not to disclose these rates until Tuesday night’s meeting. Mayor Jager said it was difficult to give staff direction when they didn't have more time to review the information.
Members did not vote on the increase and will hold individual meetings or schedule a special study session to further evaluate options.
Eureka Mayor Frank Jager said, "It's a complicated situation and we just need to understand more of what's happening and how the increases are going to affect the users within the city of eureka before we make the final decision so there's more information that needs to come to the council."