No wrong doing in McKinleyville officer-involved shooting according to D.A.
MCKINLEYVILLE - The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office finds no wrong doing by law enforcement in the fatal officer-involved shooting in McKinleyville in 2016. The conclusion came down Monday. The incident took place off the 17-hundred block of Sutter Road at the Redwood Creek Apartments.
David Fulton, a disgruntled tenant, fired a rifle across a parking lot at the manager’s office. Fulton was known to have long-term mental health issues. When sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, Fulton fired additional gun shots and law enforcement returned fire.
SWAT Teams from Humboldt and Mendocino Counties were called in. Crisis negotiators and mental health officials worked for 14 hours trying to get Mr. Fulton to give himself up. A fire broke out of unknown origin in the apartment and Fulton emerged around 2 am firing his rifle at the SWAT Team. They returned fire and Fulton was killed.
A toxicology report indicated the victim had taken two different prescription psychotropic drugs prior to the incident.