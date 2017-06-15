Non-profit group offers kits to test drugs for presence of Fentanyl
EUREKA - In an effort to reduce overdose deaths, one local group is offering kits to test if drugs are laced with the opioid Fentanyl.
Humboldt Area Center For Harm Reduction or HACHR says Fentanyl has been in the county for some time and recently began offering the free testing kits.
Similar to a pregnancy test, a small amount of drug is added to sterile water then the strip is applied. Within a few minutes it indicates the presence of Fentanyl.
Testing supplies are funded by the California State Office of Aids through 2019 and, so far, HACHR says the response has been positive.
HACHR Executive Director Brandie Wilson said, "Everyone is very excited. People aren't looking to die. And just like with food labels and our over the counter medications, people like to know what's in what we're putting in our body."
HACHR says it's not just opiate users that are susceptible. Fentanyl has also been found in cocaine in Ohio and elsewhere. If you're interested in receiving testing supplies contact Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction.