North Coast Co-op generates major funds for Food For People

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 06:02
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:36
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - They’ve been doing it every year for the past 27 years and this season it was as successful as ever.
The North Coast Co-op’s “Share the Spirit” is a fundraiser for our local food bank, Food for People.
This year, the event raised over $17,000 between the Eureka and Arcata stores which included the Co-op’s matching donation of $5,000.
Back in 1989, CO-OP cashier, Mara Segal started the fundraising efforts by placing a gift bag near registers that said, “Your small change can make a difference.” Customers were encouraged to round up their purchases and give an additional amount if they chose.
Anne Holcomb, Executive Director of Food for people said, “We’re grateful to our friends at the Co-op for partnering with us to create a stronger, healthier Humboldt County for all.”